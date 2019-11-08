UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Starts Nov 11 Deporting Captive IS Militants To Countries Of Origin - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

Turkey Starts Nov 11 Deporting Captive IS Militants to Countries of Origin - Minister

Turkey will start on November 11 deporting captive members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) to the countries of their origin, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Turkey will start on November 11 deporting captive members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) to the countries of their origin, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"On Monday we will start deporting the captive IS militants to the countries of their citizenship," Soylu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia Interior Minister Turkey November Citizenship

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor tomorrow

24 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mining Company Co ..

25 minutes ago

UVAS holds joint session reference in honor of Pro ..

30 minutes ago

One-month training on ‘Dairy and Farm Management ..

30 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges reaching out to legal experts fo ..

37 minutes ago

Govt asked to shield vulnerable from austerity dec ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.