Turkey Starts Nov 11 Deporting Captive IS Militants to Countries of Origin - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Turkey will start on November 11 deporting captive members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) to the countries of their origin, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"On Monday we will start deporting the captive IS militants to the countries of their citizenship," Soylu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.