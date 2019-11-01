UrduPoint.com
Turkey Starts Patrols With Russia In Northern Syria: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Turkish troops on Friday began joint patrols with Russian forces in northern Syria as part of a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border

Kiziltepe, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish troops on Friday began joint patrols with Russian forces in northern Syria as part of a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the border.

The patrols began at around midday (0900 GMT) in a village in the Al-Darbasiyah region, an AFP journalist reported from the Turkish side of the border where government officials had invited reporters to witness the event.

The soldiers headed to the east of Al-Darbasiyah in a convoy of Turkish and Russian military vehicles to patrol a strip of territory several dozen kilometres long, according to Turkish military sources.

The Russian army said in a statement that the convoy consisted of nine vehicles, protected by an armoured personnel carrier, and that it would cover more than 110 kilometres (68 miles).

The Turkish defence ministry confirmed in a tweet that the patrols "with ground and air units are underway".

The ministry said in a separate tweet that a meeting with a Russian military delegation was planned in Ankara to discuss "tactical and technical issues".

Kurdish forces were given a 150-hour deadline to withdraw from a band of territory along the border, under an agreement hammered out in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi last week after Turkey's cross-border offensive into Syria.

The deadline expired on Tuesday evening.

