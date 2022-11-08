Turkey Starts Paying for Some Russian Gas in Rubles - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Turkey has already started paying for some Russian gas in rubles and plans to activate the work in this direction, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez told the TRT Haber broadcaster on Tuesday.

"As you know, an agreement has been reached (on paying for Russian gas in rubles), partial payment has already begun. We plan to intensify our work in this direction," Donmez told the broadcaster.