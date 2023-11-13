Turkey starts talks with Airbus to buy 355 jets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, confirmed Monday that it was in talks with Airbus to buy up to 355 jets in a huge push to expand its fleet.

"Negotiations are held with Airbus regarding the purchase of a total of 355 aircraft -- 240 of which are firm and 115 of which are optional -- to be delivered between 2026-2036," the airline said in a statement.

It did not disclose any financial details for the deal announced as the Dubai Air Show opens on Monday, where a number of major purchases could be signed this week.

In September, Turkish Airlines revealed plans to purchase 10 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, nearly doubling its existing fleet of the widebody planes.