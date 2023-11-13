Open Menu

Turkey Starts Talks With Airbus To Buy 355 Jets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Turkey starts talks with Airbus to buy 355 jets

Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, confirmed Monday that it was in talks with Airbus to buy up to 355 jets in a huge push to expand its fleet

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, confirmed Monday that it was in talks with Airbus to buy up to 355 jets in a huge push to expand its fleet.

"Negotiations are held with Airbus regarding the purchase of a total of 355 aircraft -- 240 of which are firm and 115 of which are optional -- to be delivered between 2026-2036," the airline said in a statement.

It did not disclose any financial details for the deal announced as the Dubai Air Show opens on Monday, where a number of major purchases could be signed this week.

In September, Turkish Airlines revealed plans to purchase 10 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, nearly doubling its existing fleet of the widebody planes.

Related Topics

Dubai Buy September

Recent Stories

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one mon ..

5,219 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded in one month

7 minutes ago
 Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

Four dacoits arrested with motorcycles, weapons

8 minutes ago
 Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

Two drug pushers held with 5kg Hashish

8 minutes ago
 Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full ..

Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full swing

8 minutes ago
 DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

DBFB releases Rs 38.8 mln to 1,794 applicants

7 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fined

8 minutes ago
Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

19 minutes ago
 SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquir ..

SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquiring land without owner's permi ..

20 minutes ago
 Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention hel ..

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held

20 minutes ago
 9 arrested during raid at gambling den

9 arrested during raid at gambling den

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits ongoing development projects i ..

Commissioner visits ongoing development projects in city

20 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, ..

Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World