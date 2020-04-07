UrduPoint.com
Turkey Starts Testing Plasma Therapy As Potential COVID-19 Treatment - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Turkey has started testing plasma therapy as a possible treatment for the coronavirus disease, Turkish Red Crescent Society President Kerem Kinik said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Turkey has started testing plasma therapy as a possible treatment for the coronavirus disease, Turkish Red Crescent Society President Kerem Kinik said on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for blood donations from all the heroes who defeated the coronavirus 14 days after their discharge from hospitals, in order to save the lives of other patients," Kinik said, as quoted by the Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

According to Kinik, every person who has recovered from COVID-19 can donate blood three times a week.

Kursat Demir, a recently recovered Turkish doctor, became the first plasma donor in the country, TRT reported. Demir donated blood at the Red Crescent's facility.

The plasma of recovered patients contains antibodies that can be transfused into other patients who have contracted the disease.

Turkey has so far confirmed 30,217 COVID-19 cases and 649 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

