Turkey Starts Testing Russian-Made S-400 Systems - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Turkey has started testing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems as part of drills near the Black Sea town of Sinop, national media reported on Friday.

Earlier, the country issued an air space and maritime advisories in connection with firing exercises in the region from October 13-17.

It came after a convoy of military vehicles transported S-400 components to the Sinop province.

A footage showing a test-fired missile was published by Turkey's military M5 magazine, which noted that "the first firing of S-400 systems was conducted in Sinop."