Turkey Sticks to Balanced Position With Russia, Ukraine, EU - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Turkey adheres to a balanced position in relations with the European Union, Russia and Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"Turkey has established balanced relations with both the EU and Russia. We have very good relations with two of our neighbors, Russia and Ukraine, which have serious problems with each other," Cavusoglu said.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey's position is transparent and principled.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Cavusoglu in the Russian resort city of Sochi where the sides discussed a number of bilateral and international issues.

During the talks, Lavrov said that Moscow and Ankara were committed to developing defense industry cooperation despite US sanctions. Russia and Turkey have also agreed to continue working together toward stabilization of the situation in Libya, and discussed their cooperation on production of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.