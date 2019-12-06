UrduPoint.com
Turkey Still Ready To Buy Patriots, But US Cannot Guarantee Congress Approval - Cavusoglu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:56 PM

Ankara is still willing to buy US-made Patriot systems but the American administration cannot guarantee that the deal would get a green light from the Congress, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, explaining the reason for the choice in favor of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems

"Even today, I am ready to purchase Patriots but is the United States giving any guarantee that they will get consent or OK from the Congress.

No. So, what am I going to do? So, it is purely for technical reasons that I had to buy air defense systems from somewhere else because I could not get it from my allies. And in the future I will need more of them until I produce them in Turkey," he said, speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Rome.

"And if I can't get Patriots or something from our allies, I will have to continue to purchase them from other sources. It can be S-400, it can be others," he noted.

