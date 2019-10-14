UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Stops 3,720 Migrants From Traveling Into Europe Over Past Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:03 PM

Turkey Stops 3,720 Migrants From Traveling Into Europe Over Past Week - Reports

At least 3,720 migrants were stopped in Turkey from traveling on to Europe illegally in the past week, media said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least 3,720 migrants were stopped in Turkey from traveling on to Europe illegally in the past week, media said Monday.

A vast majority of them 2,788 migrants were detained along Turkey's Aegean shore as they prepared to set sail for Greece, one of the European Union's entry points, the Anadolu news agency said.

Turkish gendarmes stopped 734 migrants in the Edirne province bordering Bulgaria and Greece. Sixty-one migrants were detained in two other provinces in Turkey's European part.

Arrests were also made in the southern Hatay and Kilis provinces bordering Syria. Sixty-three people were detained.

Those held hailed from Africa, Central Asia and the middle East. They were taken to hospitals and provincial migration centers, the news agency said.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Europe Turkey European Union Edirne Hatay Kilis Bulgaria Greece Middle East Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court refers Election Commission of ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian consul general, Lahore Chamber of Commerce ..

2 minutes ago

Swabi Police seized 5 kg opium

2 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers case: Court reserves verdict in p ..

2 minutes ago

UK Finance Chief Plans to Present First Budget Rep ..

12 minutes ago

Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Feature Panel on S ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.