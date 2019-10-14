Turkey Stops 3,720 Migrants From Traveling Into Europe Over Past Week - Reports

At least 3,720 migrants were stopped in Turkey from traveling on to Europe illegally in the past week, media said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least 3,720 migrants were stopped in Turkey from traveling on to Europe illegally in the past week, media said Monday.

A vast majority of them 2,788 migrants were detained along Turkey's Aegean shore as they prepared to set sail for Greece, one of the European Union's entry points, the Anadolu news agency said.

Turkish gendarmes stopped 734 migrants in the Edirne province bordering Bulgaria and Greece. Sixty-one migrants were detained in two other provinces in Turkey's European part.

Arrests were also made in the southern Hatay and Kilis provinces bordering Syria. Sixty-three people were detained.

Those held hailed from Africa, Central Asia and the middle East. They were taken to hospitals and provincial migration centers, the news agency said.