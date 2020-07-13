UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Stresses Importance Of Continuing Cross-Border Aid Deliveries To Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Turkey Stresses Importance of Continuing Cross-Border Aid Deliveries to Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Ankara considers it important to continue work of the Bab al-Hawa checkpoint on the Syrian-Turkish border for humanitarian aid deliveries to the Arab republic, but regrets the exclusion of the Bab al-Salam crossing from the UN mechanism, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UN mandates for the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam crossings from Turkey expired on Friday. On Saturday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a German-Belgian resolution to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria via Bab al-Hawa for one year. It came after Russia and China vetoed the previous draft that sought to maintain the use of two crossings due to principled differences over the aid delivery mechanism. This time, the two UNSC permanent members, as well as the Dominican Republic abstained.

"This UN mechanism plays a vital role in delivering humanitarian aid to nearly 2.8 million people in need in northwestern Syria. In this regard, it is important that the mechanism was preserved, although reduced to a single border crossing. On the other hand, it is unfortunate that this time, the UNSC resolution did not include the Bab al-Salam border crossing, which is an important element of the mechanism," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Ankara, the exclusion of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from the mechanism will hinder delivering of humanitarian aid to civilians in Syria's Aleppo. The ministry also stressed that Turkey would continue to "make efforts for uninterrupted support of international humanitarian activities in Syria."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey China Aleppo Ankara Dominican Republic Border From Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

9 hours ago

Chairman of UAE Football Association thanks countr ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches ‘Estia’dad’ p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.