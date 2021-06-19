Turkey Successfully Conducts Last Test of Atmaca Missile - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Turkey has successfully conducted the last test firing of its homegrown Atmaca long-range anti-ship missile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"The anti-ship missile Atmaca, our homeland's steel sword, has hit a target ship during the last test today before it will enter service," Erdogan wrote in a Twitter post, which also had an attached video of the test.

The Atmaca project seeks to replace the US-built Harpoon missile from the military's arsenal as part of a campaign to wean Turkey's defense infrastructure from overt dependence on US and NATO equipment.