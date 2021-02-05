UrduPoint.com
Turkey Successfully Tests Domestic Anti-Ship Missile In Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Turkey Successfully Tests Domestic Anti-Ship Missile in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Turkey conducted a successful test firing of the domestically built Atmaca long-range cruise missile, the country's defense ministry said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Turkey conducted a successful test firing of the domestically built Atmaca long-range cruise missile, the country's defense ministry said on Friday.

A video shared by the ministry showed the missile launching from a naval vessel and hitting a floating target at sea.

"The first shot of ATMACA, the surface-to-surface assault guided projectile developed by national means, from the TCG KINALIADA corvette, was successfully executed in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

The anti-ship missile was developed and manufactured by Turkish defense contractor Rokestan, with its first test flight taking place in 2016.

The Atmaca project seeks to replace the US-built Harpoon missile from the military's arsenal as part of a campaign to wean Turkey's defense infrastructure from overt dependence on US and NATO equipment.

