Turkey Successfully Tests Homegrown Air-to-Air Gokdogan Missile - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Turkey conducted successful tests of homegrown air-to-air Gokdogan missile, equipped with a radar target-seeking head, Defense Industry Agency President Ismail Demir said on Sunday.

"The Gokdogan missile hits targets beyond the line of sight. The tests of the Gokdogan missile continue as part of the Goktug project.

The Gokdogan with a radar target-seeking head was launched. Domestic Gokdogan and Bozdogan missiles will enter service with the Turkish armed forces this year," Demir wrote on Twitter.

The Goktug project by the TUBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute aims at developing four variants of air-to-air missiles that are to be launched from F-16 jets, as well as future Turkish indigenous Hurjets and TF-Xs.

