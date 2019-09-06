Turkey Successfully Tests Next-Generation Concrete-Piercing Cruise Missile - Minister

Turkey has successfully conducted the first tests of its own SOM-B2 cruise missiles, which are capable of destroying concrete bunkers and fortifications, the minister of industry and technology said

"The first tests of the first Turkish SOM-B2 cruise missiles, which can be used against concrete fortifications, have been successfully carried out," Mustafa Varank wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The missile was developed by TUBITAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute under the guidance of the defense industry administration, the minister added.