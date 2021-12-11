UrduPoint.com

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Politician

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Turkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Politician

Turkey has successfully tested the world's first ever drone that has laser weapons, Turkish politician Aykut Erdogdu said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Turkey has successfully tested the world's first ever drone that has laser weapons, Turkish politician Aykut Erdogdu said.

"Successful shots were fired from the distances of 500 (1,600 feet), 300 and 100 meters," Erdogdu told Anadolu news agency on Friday.

The drone, called Eren, is designed to destroy explosive devices such as bombs and ammunition from a certain distance with the use of laser weapons.

Eren was developed by Turkish defence companies Tubitak and Asisguard. The drone's maximum flight altitude is 3,000 meters.

Related Topics

Drone World Turkey From

Recent Stories

Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

1 minute ago
 US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replace ..

US to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models - Reports

1 minute ago
 Shoaib clinch J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National R ..

Shoaib clinch J7 Group 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C'ships title

1 minute ago
 WCLA launches Art & Craft festival

WCLA launches Art & Craft festival

1 minute ago
 Jewellary exports witness record 11.38% increase

Jewellary exports witness record 11.38% increase

1 hour ago
 Asian countries likely to resume Int'l travel in 3 ..

Asian countries likely to resume Int'l travel in 3 months, China in half a year: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.