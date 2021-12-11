(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Turkey has successfully tested the world's first ever drone that has laser weapons, Turkish politician Aykut Erdogdu said.

"Successful shots were fired from the distances of 500 (1,600 feet), 300 and 100 meters," Erdogdu told Anadolu news agency on Friday.

The drone, called Eren, is designed to destroy explosive devices such as bombs and ammunition from a certain distance with the use of laser weapons.

Eren was developed by Turkish defence companies Tubitak and Asisguard. The drone's maximum flight altitude is 3,000 meters.