Turkey, Sudan, S. Korea Became Largest Importers of Ukrainian Grain in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The biggest beneficiaries from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in August were Turkey, South Korea and Sudan, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the UN Comtrade platform.

On July 22, the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations was signed by Ukraine and Russia to unblock shipments of grain, food and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. The agreement was expected to expire on November 19, but it was also subject to automatic extension for 120 days in the absence of objections from the parties.

As result of the deal Ukraine increased its grain exports from $407.6 million in July to $594.3 million in August, with Turkey accounting for the biggest increase of $38.

8 million in imports of Ukrainian grain and food products.

South Korea and Sudan are other two major importers of Ukrainian grain, importing around $32 million and $22.1 million of it in August, respectively.

At the same time, Western countries remained main buyers of grain products and fertilizers from Ukraine, receiving 66% of all Ukrainian grain exports, according to UN Comtrade data.

In August, top destinations of Ukrainian grain were Romania with $149.9 million, Turkey with $97.7 million, Poland with $54.6 and Hungary with $33.3 followed by South Korea, Germany, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan and Italy.