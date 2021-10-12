Turkey Suggests Creating G20 Working Group on Afghanistan, Ready to Take Charge - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Tuesday setting up a working group on Afghanistan under the auspices of the G20 group, and volunteers his country to manage it

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested on Tuesday setting up a working group on Afghanistan under the auspices of the G20 group, and volunteers his country to manage it.

"The international community cannot turn its back on Afghanistan, leaving its people high and dry. We are proposing to form a working group on Afghanistan under the aegis of G20, we are ready to head it," Erdogan said in his address to the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Meeting on Afghanistan, broadcast on his Twitter account.

The Turkish leader said having Afghanistan that is stable and secure is crucial not only for the region but the entire world.

"A new wave of refugees, which will arrive at Turkey's border, will definitely have an impact on European countries," Erdogan added.

In mid-August, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.