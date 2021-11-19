Turkey Summons Bulgarian Ambassador to Protest Election Meddling Claims - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey amid the accusation of Turkey interfering in presidential and parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Bulgarian Ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey amid the accusation of Turkey interfering in presidential and parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On November 18, following the announcement of the election results and the massive media campaign for the pro-Turkish party, Interior Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Rashkov accused Ankara of interference in elections. The Turkish Ambassador was summoned to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry over the matter.

"After the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria summoned the Turkish Ambassador to Sofia under the pretext that Turkey allegedly interfered in elections in Bulgaria on November 14, the Ambassador of Bulgaria was summoned to our Foreign Ministry.

Our reaction on that improper act was expressed to them and we told them that we strongly deny statements on interference in the elections," the source said.

The source noted that Turkey has done its best so that Bulgarian citizens living on its territory could cast their votes in the elections.

On November 14, centrist party We Continue the Change won the third round of elections in Bulgaria with 25,67% of vote. GERB-SDS coalition supported by 22,74% of citizens took the second place. The Movement for Rights and Freedom defending interests of Turkish minorities in Bulgaria came in the third place with 13% of the vote.