Turkey Summons Egyptian Envoy Over Detention Of Anadolu Agency's Staff In Cairo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:32 PM

Turkey Summons Egyptian Envoy Over Detention of Anadolu Agency's Staff in Cairo

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Egyptian charge d'affaires over the detention of several members of the staff of Turkey's Anadolu Agency, a representative of the ministry said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Egyptian charge d'affaires over the detention of several members of the staff of Turkey's Anadolu Agency, a representative of the ministry said.

Anadolu has reported that the Egyptian police searched its offices in Cairo. Four members of the staff, including one Turkish citizen, were detained. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the incident.

