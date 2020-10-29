UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Summons French Charge D'Affaires Over Controversial Charlie Hebdo Caricatures

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Turkey Summons French Charge D'Affaires Over Controversial Charlie Hebdo Caricatures

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the French charge d'affaires at the country's embassy in Ankara on Wednesday following the publication of controversial caricatures depicting Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, in the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, sources in the ministry told reporters.

On Tuesday evening, Charlie Hebdo unveiled the cover of its latest edition, which depicts a character purporting to be Erdogan sitting half-naked with a can of drink, lifting the dress of a woman that appeared to serve him the beverage. Officials in Ankara have slammed the magazine and have pledged to take diplomatic and legal action.

"The charge d'affaires of France in Ankara was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he was made known of the condemnation towards the Charlie Hebdo cartoon," the source said.

Charlie Hebdo published the cartoon amid a worsening of relations between Ankara and Paris following comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron on radical islam and the publication of caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Mohammad.

Macron has said that he will continue to support the publication of such caricatures following the death of teacher Samuel Paty near Paris on October 16. Paty was beheaded by a man of Chechen origin after he reportedly showed caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet during a class. The French president has also pledged to take tougher action against extremists.

Prior to Charlie Hebdo's publication of its latest edition, Erdogan had already called for a boycott on French goods following Macron's comments.

Related Topics

Condemnation France Paris Man Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Women

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

19 minutes ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

16 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

2 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.