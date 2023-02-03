UrduPoint.com

Turkey Summons German Ambassador Over Closure Of Consulate In Istanbul

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The German ambassador along with several foreign senior diplomats were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on February 2 over the closure of the German consulate in Istanbul, the spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, Andrea Sasse, said on Friday

"I can confirm that our ambassador alongside other colleagues from various countries was summoned for a conversation to the Turkish Foreign Ministry," she said at a briefing, adding that the closure of the consulate in Istanbul due to potential terrorist threats was one of the reasons for the summoning.

Sasse specified that other German diplomatic missions in other Turkish cities remained open.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that it was difficult to call the countries that decided to close their consulates allies and friends.

This week, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom have all suspended operations at their consulates in Istanbul, citing security concerns, after a series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe. The United States and several other nations have issued travel warnings.

