Turkey Summons US Diplomat After US Comment on Death of Turkish Citizens in Iraq

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield after the US State Department commented on the death of 13 Turkish citizens in Iraq, a representative of the Turkish ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The State Department said on Sunday that the United States deplored the death of Turkish nationals in Kurdistan and offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

"US Ambassador David Satterfield was summoned to the ministry today and we conveyed emphatically our reaction to the US statement," the representative said.

Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Washington of backing the militants who were responsible for the death of Turkish citizens and slammed the US statement.