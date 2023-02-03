UrduPoint.com

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned diplomats of several Western countries on Thursday to warn them that consulate closures were only serving terrorist agendas, a ministerial source told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned diplomats of several Western countries on Thursday to warn them that consulate closures were only serving terrorist agendas, a ministerial source told Sputnik.

Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom have all suspended operations at their consulates in Istanbul this week, citing security concerns, after a series of Quran-burning protests in northern Europe. The United States and several other nations issued travel warnings.

"Our ministry summoned envoys of the US, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, France, and Italy... They were reminded that security of all diplomatic missions in our country is provided based on international conventions," the diplomat said.

The source added that closures and warnings did not constitute a "proportional or commonsense approach and only serve the evil schemes of terrorist organizations." The Western nations were asked to cooperate with Turkish security services.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has accused the West of engaging in "psychological warfare" against his country after it protested the desecration of the holy Muslim book in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Copies of Quran were set alight in response to Ankara's position on Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Europe Interior Minister France Germany Ankara Istanbul Italy United Kingdom Belgium United States Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Denmark Muslim All

Recent Stories

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

17 minutes ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

17 minutes ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

17 minutes ago
 Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

38 minutes ago
 Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price sky ..

Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.