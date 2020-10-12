UrduPoint.com
Turkey Supports Agreement On Karabakh Ceasefire - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:44 PM

Turkey supports the agreement on Karabakh ceasefire, which Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers reached in Moscow late last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Turkey supports the agreement on Karabakh ceasefire, which Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers reached in Moscow late last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I contacted the minister of foreign affairs of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and informed him that we are counting on the support of our efforts, and on Sunday we had another telephone conversation, during which the support of the Moscow document was confirmed [by Turkey]," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Armenian counterpart.

