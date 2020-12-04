UrduPoint.com
Turkey Supports Chad On Day Of Disabled Persons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:03 PM

Turkey supports Chad on Day of Disabled Persons

Turkey's state-run aid agency has donated wheelchair, leather processing and shoe repair materials after vocational training for disabled people in Chad on International Day of Disabled Persons

KHARTOUM (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's state-run aid agency has donated wheelchair, leather processing and shoe repair materials after vocational training for disabled people in Chad on International Day of Disabled Persons.

TIKA organized an event with Chad's Ministry of Women and Disabled Associations in the capital city of N'Djamena.

Chad Women's Minister Amina Priscilla Longoh, in her speech at the ceremony, thanked Turkey and TIKA for the close cooperation.

TIKA Coordinator Melih Mucahid Ates told Anadolu Agency that they had previously provided the participants who completed the 5-week training leather processing and shoe repair training to 25 physically disabled people in N'Djamena.

Ates stated that the project aims for the disabled to participate in social life as well as to have a profession and to contribute to production.

