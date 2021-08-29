UrduPoint.com

Turkey Supports Idea Of Creating UN-Controlled 'Safe Zone' In Kabul - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Turkey Supports Idea of Creating UN-Controlled 'Safe Zone' in Kabul - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Ankara supported France's idea of creating a UN-controlled "safe zone" in Kabul with the participation of international peacekeepers.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Paris and London would be holding talks on Monday to discuss the creation of a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital to allow for humanitarian operations to continue.

"We receive interesting proposals from France on sending peacekeepers to Afghanistan. ... If such forces are created, they should be formed by the UN with the participation of different countries," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, who is visiting Turkey.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Turkey France German London Paris Ankara Sunday From

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

17 minutes ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

17 minutes ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

47 minutes ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing fac ..

Ministry of Health identifies COVID-19 testing facilities for school students

3 hours ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.