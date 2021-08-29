Turkey Supports Idea of Creating UN-Controlled 'Safe Zone' in Kabul - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Ankara supported France's idea of creating a UN-controlled "safe zone" in Kabul with the participation of international peacekeepers.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Paris and London would be holding talks on Monday to discuss the creation of a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital to allow for humanitarian operations to continue.

"We receive interesting proposals from France on sending peacekeepers to Afghanistan. ... If such forces are created, they should be formed by the UN with the participation of different countries," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, who is visiting Turkey.