UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Supports NATO's Initiative For Talks With Greece Amid Tensions - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkey Supports NATO's Initiative for Talks With Greece Amid Tensions - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Ankara stands in support of holding talks with Greece, as proposed by NATO, in the hope of reducing the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that both Greece and Turkey had agreed to hold talks within the alliance in order to reduce the risk of further escalation. According to the Greek state-run news agency AMNA, diplomatic sources in Athens have refuted the secretary general's claims.

"The NATO secretary general has come up with an initiative to reduce tensions in the eastern Mediterranean to prevent unwanted incidents in the sea and air. This initiative, which is supported by our country, is also aimed at starting military negotiations between the two countries within NATO, as the secretary general said," the foreign ministry stated.

Ankara expects Athens to support this initiative, the foreign ministry stated, adding that the Turkish government remains open to holding talks with its counterparts in Greece to find a situation to the territorial dispute.

The tensions have flared as Turkey's Oruc Reis exploration vessel conducts surveys for potential hydrocarbon drilling in territory that Greece claims to be part of its own exclusive economic zone. Ankara on Monday extended a Navtex advisory for the surveys until September 12.

Athens has placed its military on high alert and has made numerous protests to the EU and the UN over Turkey's actions. On Thursday evening, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced that Nikos Dendias, the country's foreign minister, will travel to New York to meet the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Friday to discuss the ongoing issue.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Turkey Alert Athens Ankara Alliance New York Greece September Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

5 minutes ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

35 minutes ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

2 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.