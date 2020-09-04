ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Ankara stands in support of holding talks with Greece, as proposed by NATO, in the hope of reducing the ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, according to a Foreign Ministry statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that both Greece and Turkey had agreed to hold talks within the alliance in order to reduce the risk of further escalation. According to the Greek state-run news agency AMNA, diplomatic sources in Athens have refuted the secretary general's claims.

"The NATO secretary general has come up with an initiative to reduce tensions in the eastern Mediterranean to prevent unwanted incidents in the sea and air. This initiative, which is supported by our country, is also aimed at starting military negotiations between the two countries within NATO, as the secretary general said," the foreign ministry stated.

Ankara expects Athens to support this initiative, the foreign ministry stated, adding that the Turkish government remains open to holding talks with its counterparts in Greece to find a situation to the territorial dispute.

The tensions have flared as Turkey's Oruc Reis exploration vessel conducts surveys for potential hydrocarbon drilling in territory that Greece claims to be part of its own exclusive economic zone. Ankara on Monday extended a Navtex advisory for the surveys until September 12.

Athens has placed its military on high alert and has made numerous protests to the EU and the UN over Turkey's actions. On Thursday evening, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced that Nikos Dendias, the country's foreign minister, will travel to New York to meet the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Friday to discuss the ongoing issue.