UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Supports Russia's Initiative To Hold Cross-Year Of History In 2021 - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Turkey Supports Russia's Initiative to Hold Cross-Year of History in 2021 - Lawmaker

Ankara supports the proposal of Russia's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo to hold a cross-year of the Turkish-Russian history in 2021, Chair of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Ahmet Berat Conkar said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Ankara supports the proposal of Russia's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo to hold a cross-year of the Turkish-Russian history in 2021, Chair of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Ahmet Berat Conkar said on Friday.

On Thursday, Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Eleonora Mitrofanova called for marking 2021 as the cross-year of history between the two countries.

"We have definitely supported this great initiative and agreed with my co-chair [Mitrofanova] that we, before the upcoming visit of both presidents of High-Level Turkish-Russian Council, would prepare grounds in order to make this proposal.

We will hold consultations with various agencies in order to implement this initiative and present to our presidents during the meeting as an idea, as a prospective cultural project," Conkar said at a briefing of the Turkish-Russian Public Forum, which he co-chairs with Mitrofanova.

The Turkish lawmaker added that they were hoping to secure government support for the plan, as it would be definitely needed "in such a large-scale project."

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum, devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business, started in the Russian city of St.Petersburg on Wednesday and concluded earlier on Friday.

Related Topics

Business Education Russia Parliament Visit Berat Ankara Petersburg Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian, US Marines Hone Shooting Skills in Sea ..

24 seconds ago

Overcast conditions to prevail in city Lahore

26 seconds ago

Arshad Malik's affidavit attached with Nawaz's app ..

28 seconds ago

US Labor Secretary Acosta Announces Resignation Ov ..

33 seconds ago

Haleem Adil demands justice for brutally slain sib ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs harmonization of federal, p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.