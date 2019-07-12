Ankara supports the proposal of Russia's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo to hold a cross-year of the Turkish-Russian history in 2021, Chair of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Policy Commission Ahmet Berat Conkar said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Ankara supports the proposal of Russia 's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo to hold a cross-year of the Turkish-Russian history in 2021, Chair of Turkish Parliament 's Foreign Policy Commission Ahmet Berat Conkar said on Friday.

On Thursday, Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Eleonora Mitrofanova called for marking 2021 as the cross-year of history between the two countries.

"We have definitely supported this great initiative and agreed with my co-chair [Mitrofanova] that we, before the upcoming visit of both presidents of High-Level Turkish-Russian Council, would prepare grounds in order to make this proposal.

We will hold consultations with various agencies in order to implement this initiative and present to our presidents during the meeting as an idea, as a prospective cultural project," Conkar said at a briefing of the Turkish-Russian Public Forum, which he co-chairs with Mitrofanova.

The Turkish lawmaker added that they were hoping to secure government support for the plan, as it would be definitely needed "in such a large-scale project."

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum, devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business, started in the Russian city of St.Petersburg on Wednesday and concluded earlier on Friday.