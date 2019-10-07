Ankara will continue to support Syria's territorial integrity and seeks to clear the region of "terrorists" who want to undermine national security, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday as his country begins preparations for its new military operation in Syria's north

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Ankara will continue to support Syria 's territorial integrity and seeks to clear the region of "terrorists" who want to undermine national security, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday as his country begins preparations for its new military operation in Syria 's north.

"Have supported the territorial integrity of #Syria since the beginning of the crisis and will continue to do so. Determined to ensure survivability and security of #Turkey by clearing the region from terrorists. Will contribute to bringing safety, peace & stability to Syria," Cavusoglu said on his Twitter account.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in coming days, in order to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, who Turkey consider to be terrorists, create a security zone, and accommodate Syrian refugees.

According to Erdogan, US troops have started pulling out of northern Syria. Washington has said it will not support Turkey's operation.

Damascus has said it categorically opposes the safe zone agreement, seeing it as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and a gross violation of international law.