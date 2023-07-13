Open Menu

Turkey Surpasses Belarus In Supplying Goods To Russia In H1 2023 - Study

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Turkey has replaced Belarus as the second-largest supplier of imported goods to Russia in the first half of 2023 with 13% of the total volume, while China has remained the leader, according to a Russian bank Tochka study obtained by Sputnik

"China took the first place among the importing countries � 42% of the total volume of imports belongs to the eastern country. Turkey comes second, supplying 13% of all goods imported to Russia from abroad. Belarus closes the top three with 12%. Also among the top 5 importers are Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, which account for 9% and 5%, respectively, of total imports," the bank said.

In 2022, the top three suppliers to Russia were China with 38%, Belarus with 24% and Turkey with 5%.

The Netherlands and Germany rounded out the top five with 3% each.

"This year we are seeing Russian entrepreneurs reorienting themselves towards goods from Turkish manufacturers. This is particularly noticeable in the clothing category. We attribute this to the fact that Turkey produces high-quality products that can replace brands that have left the Russian Federation. Many Turkish brands have entered the Russian market with the help of importers and introduced their products to consumers," the bank's foreign economic activity expert Alena Panasko said.

The most demanded category of imported goods in the first half of 2023 was manufacturing equipment, which was ordered twice as much as the next most popular category, spare parts, the bank said.

