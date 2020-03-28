UrduPoint.com
Turkey Suspends Air Travel With Other Countries Over Coronavirus - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Turkey is suspending air travel with other countries amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the country's health minister said there were 5,698 COVID-19 cases in Turkey.

"International air travel stops fully. People have to get a special permission for travel between cities from governors, this concerns 30 largest cities, above all. Only the essential personnel will work at offices," Erdogan said.

