Turkey Suspends Flights To 9 EU Countries Over Threat Of COVID-19 - Transport Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

Turkey Suspends Flights to 9 EU Countries Over Threat of COVID-19 - Transport Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Turkey is suspending air traffic with nine EU countries due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said on Friday.

In February, Ankara suspended flights to China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy.

"Now starting at 8:00 on Sunday we are suspending flights to Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, and Holland [the Netherlands]. As of now, the ban will be upheld until April 17," Turhan told journalists.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the country's parliament was closed for disinfection amid concerns over COVID-19.

