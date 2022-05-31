Turkey Suspends High-Level Strategic Council Mechanism With Greece - Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ankara is suspending the mechanism of a high-level strategic council with Greece

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Ankara is suspending the mechanism of a high-level strategic council with Greece.

"Earlier, the head of our state said that he refuses to meet with the Greek side. We have repeatedly proposed holding a meeting of the strategic council at the highest level but the Greek side was delaying the date.

Now we are preparing a statement that we are suspending the mechanism," Cavusoglu told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Athens and Ankara have been trying to improve their complicated relations for years. The countries were on the brink of an armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020, resulting in the mobilization of the Greek military. The reason for such an escalation in tensions was Turkey's seismic exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, the area that Athens considers its exclusive economic zone.