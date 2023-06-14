Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO delegations agreed to continue working on specific steps concerning Sweden's bid to join NATO at a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, according to the joint statement seen by Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO delegations agreed to continue working on specific steps concerning Sweden's bid to join NATO at a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, according to the joint statement seen by Sputnik.

"On June 14, 2023, the 4th meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, established in accordance with the tripartite agreement signed by Turkey, Finland and Sweden on June 28, 2022 on the margins of the NATO Madrid Summit was held in Ankara. The Turkish delegation, chaired by Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic and Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar, included representatives from the foreign, interior, national defense, justice and national intelligence organizations," the statement read.

The delegations reportedly discussed the steps taken by Sweden in the context of its commitments under the tripartite agreement, including new legislation that entered into force on June 1, 2023 on the activities of terrorist organizations in Sweden.

The delegations assessed the progress on commitments and agreed on subsequent concrete steps, the statement read.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled, among other things, over Ankara accusing Stockholm of failing to extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.