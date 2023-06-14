UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree To Continue Cooperation On Sweden's Alliance Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Turkey, Sweden, Finland, NATO Agree to Continue Cooperation on Sweden's Alliance Bid

Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO delegations agreed to continue working on specific steps concerning Sweden's bid to join NATO at a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, according to the joint statement seen by Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO delegations agreed to continue working on specific steps concerning Sweden's bid to join NATO at a meeting in Ankara on Wednesday, according to the joint statement seen by Sputnik.

"On June 14, 2023, the 4th meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, established in accordance with the tripartite agreement signed by Turkey, Finland and Sweden on June 28, 2022 on the margins of the NATO Madrid Summit was held in Ankara. The Turkish delegation, chaired by Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic and Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akcapar, included representatives from the foreign, interior, national defense, justice and national intelligence organizations," the statement read.

The delegations reportedly discussed the steps taken by Sweden in the context of its commitments under the tripartite agreement, including new legislation that entered into force on June 1, 2023 on the activities of terrorist organizations in Sweden.

The delegations assessed the progress on commitments and agreed on subsequent concrete steps, the statement read.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled, among other things, over Ankara accusing Stockholm of failing to extradite members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Progress Madrid Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary April May June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Baku on two-day official visit ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to peo ..

CM Balochistan visions to provide amenities to people of province

5 minutes ago
 US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels Whil ..

US Weekly Crude Stocks Up Nearly 8Mln Barrels While Gasoline, Diesel Surge Too

1 minute ago
 Environment activists smear paint on Monet work in ..

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work in Stockholm

1 minute ago
 More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to ..

More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to DSP rank in 4 and half months ..

1 minute ago
 Germany Vows to Hike Military Spending to Bolster ..

Germany Vows to Hike Military Spending to Bolster Conventional Power - Strategy

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.