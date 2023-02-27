Turkey, Sweden, Finland to Discuss NATO Membership in Brussels March 9 - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) A trilateral meeting among the delegations from Turkey, Sweden, and Finland on NATO membership will be held in Brussels on March 9, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to hold a meeting with Sweden and Finland in Brussels in mid-March to restart accession talks.

"It is good that the meeting will take place in Brussels, thus NATO will see the whole process and the fulfillment of obligations by these countries (Sweden and Finland). The third meeting of the Standing Mechanism with the participation of Sweden and Finland will be held on March 9," Cavusoglu told reporters.