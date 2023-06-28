Open Menu

Turkey, Sweden, Finland To Discuss Sweden's NATO Membership In Brussels - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Turkey, Sweden, Finland to Discuss Sweden's NATO Membership in Brussels - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO will hold a meeting in Brussels next week to discuss the issue of Sweden's membership in the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We agreed to convene a new meeting of Finland, Sweden, Turkey and NATO.

This meeting will take place in Brussels next week. I will chair the meeting and it will be a high-level meeting with the foreign ministers, the chiefs of intelligence and national security advisers. And the purpose of that meeting is, of course, to make progress so we can have a positive decision at Vilnus summit on Swedish membership," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in the Hague.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Brussels Progress Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

23 minutes ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

1 hour ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

1 hour ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

1 hour ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

1 hour ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

1 hour ago
Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

1 hour ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

1 hour ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

2 hours ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

2 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

2 hours ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

2 hours ago

More Stories From World