MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO will hold a meeting in Brussels next week to discuss the issue of Sweden's membership in the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We agreed to convene a new meeting of Finland, Sweden, Turkey and NATO.

This meeting will take place in Brussels next week. I will chair the meeting and it will be a high-level meeting with the foreign ministers, the chiefs of intelligence and national security advisers. And the purpose of that meeting is, of course, to make progress so we can have a positive decision at Vilnus summit on Swedish membership," Stoltenberg said at a press conference in the Hague.