Turkey, Syria Maintain Contact Amid Ankara's Offensive - Russia's Envoy For Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Turkey, Syria Maintain Contact Amid Ankara's Offensive - Russia's Envoy for Syria

Turkey and Syria maintain constant contact amid Ankara's offensive in Syria's north, with the countries' ministries and special services conducting dialogue all the time, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday

Turkey and Syria maintain constant contact amid Ankara's offensive in Syria's north, with the countries' ministries and special services conducting dialogue all the time, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"Turkey and Syria maintain constant dialogue. Negotiations between defense ministries, foreign ministries and special services are underway in real time," Lavrentyev told reporters.

