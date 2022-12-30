Turkey-Syria Ministerial Level Contacts to Continue in 2023 - Turkish Ruling Party

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The next meetings between Syrian and Turkish ministers will likely take place in 2023 in Ankara and Damascus, a lawmaker from the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party told Sputnik on Thursday.

On December 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had offered to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting between the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, which will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of the intelligence services, defense and foreign ministries. On December 28, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"It is definitely reasonable to think that contacts between Turkey and Syria will continue in 2023. The second meeting may be held in Ankara, the next one in Damascus," Orhan Miroglu said.

According to the lawmaker, these contacts will help Turkey and Syria break the ice between them.

The recent trilateral meeting of the defense ministers in Moscow was important in terms of bringing relations between Russia and Turkey to a more strategic level, Miroglu said, adding that Iran, which did not take part in the previous meetings, "will be given a seat at the table." Though, according to the lawmaker, it is unclear whether Tehran will agree.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have also been conducting air and ground operations in Syria against armed Kurdish groups. Moscow and Ankara have been acting as mediators in the conflict within various frameworks, such as the mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana launched together with Iran in 2017 or the Congress of the Syrian national dialogue hosted in the Russian city of Sochi in 2018.