Turkey, Syria Need Rescue Teams With Equipment More Than Anything - IFRC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Rescue teams with equipment are what Turkey and Syria need the most following the devastating earthquakes, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told Sputnik.

"We see a major challenge in those areas where you don't have rescue search and rescue teams with equipment that is needed and with necessary machinery that is required," IFRC Under-Secretary-General for Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos said in an interview.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on Monday by a pair of major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes.

Russian rescue teams are working on the ground in both countries. In Syria, Russian military personnel are also involved in rescue operations.