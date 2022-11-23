Turkey, Syria Plan to Continue Talks on Security Issues - Iranian Foreign Ministry

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Turkey and Syria plan to continue talks on security issues, Iranian Foreign Minister's advisor Ali Asghar Khaji, who heads the Iranian delegation at the talks on Syria in Astana, said, confirming that the parties have already held consultations.

"After (the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit in Tehran in July), security talks between Turkey and Syria began.

Fortunately, they have been going well so far and will continue in the future," he said during a press conference following Astana talks on Syria.

Reuters reported in mid-September, citing sources, that the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, had held a series of meetings with his Syrian counterpart, Ali Mamlouk, at which they discussed a possible meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries.