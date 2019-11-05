Turkey-Syria Talks Under Moscow Mediation Being Discussed- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The possibility of holding Moscow-mediated talks between Ankara and Damascus in the Russian city of Sochi is being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

"Contacts are underway," Bogdanov said, when asked whether the matter was being talked over.

The idea for the potential meeting was voiced by a political adviser to the Syrian president, Bouthaina Shaaban, earlier in October amid the ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to advance its plan of clearing its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and Kurdish militia and creating a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey. The international reaction to the offensive was largely critical, including by Syria itself and by Turkey's co-guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, Russia and Iran.

On October 22, following talks in Sochi, Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding that resulted, among everything, in a ceasefire in northern Syria.