UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey-Syria Talks Under Moscow Mediation Being Discussed- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:27 PM

Turkey-Syria Talks Under Moscow Mediation Being Discussed- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The possibility of holding Moscow-mediated talks between Ankara and Damascus in the Russian city of Sochi is being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The possibility of holding Moscow-mediated talks between Ankara and Damascus in the Russian city of Sochi is being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"Contacts are underway," Bogdanov said, when asked whether the matter was being talked over.

The idea for the potential meeting was voiced by a political adviser to the Syrian president, Bouthaina Shaaban, earlier in October amid the ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to advance its plan of clearing its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and Kurdish militia and creating a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey. The international reaction to the offensive was largely critical, including by Syria itself and by Turkey's co-guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, Russia and Iran.

On October 22, following talks in Sochi, Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding that resulted, among everything, in a ceasefire in northern Syria.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Sochi Ankara Middle East October Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

13 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infr ..

3 minutes ago

VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam highlights the k ..

3 minutes ago

Sublime Smith steers Australia to comfortable win ..

3 minutes ago

Mandviwalla announces panel of presiding officers ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.