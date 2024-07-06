Turkey take on Dutch in politically charged Euros quarter-final, England face Swiss

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Turkey face the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 quarter-final on Saturday which has been overshadowed by a diplomatic row between the Turks and Germany, while earlier England face Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are aiming to move a step closer to ending a 58-year wait to win a major tournament.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the match at Berlin's Olympiastadion amidst a political spat between his country and host nation Germany over a controversial gesture by banned Turkey defender Merih Demiral.

The centre-back, who scored both Turkey's goals in a 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16 on Tuesday, has been suspended by UEFA for celebrating with a gesture associated with Turkish right-wing extremist group Grey Wolves.

Tens of thousands of Turkish and Dutch fans are enjoying a hot sunny day in the German capital ahead of the game despite the political tension hanging over it.

Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned "the symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums".

Turkey then summoned the German ambassador on Wednesday over politicians' reactions to Demiral's celebration, with the player insisting he was just showing "Turkish pride".

Turkey's sports Minister Osman Askin Bak claimed the ban "has no legal basis and that we consider it to be purely political".

Erdogan himself has said Demiral was just "showing his excitement".

Turkey will be roared on by passionate fans who have turned all their matches, in an unexpected run to the last eight, into a mass of red and white in stadiums around the country.

Germany is home to nearly three million people with Turkish roots.

One of the hallmarks of their wins so far has been celebrations across Germany and beyond with fans tooting their car horns into the night.

"When we win the match against the Netherlands... maybe we won't need to bother our Austrian neighbours and friends with horns, unnecessary noise and ruckus -- we can celebrate more quietly and calmly," said Turkey's ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhan.

It is unlikely his plea for moderation will be heeded should Vincenzo Montella's side reach the semi-finals for just the second time.

However the Dutch are the favourites to make the last four for the first time since Euro 2004.

Ronald Koeman's side disappointed in the group stage as they only qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

But they hit their stride in the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Romania and have the joint top goalscorer in the tournament in Liverpool's Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch are also well-backed at the Euros and there were traffic jams around their border with Germany as supporters headed for Berlin.

Oranje fans have lit up several host cities with big gatherings of bouncing supporters and with around 40,000 expected, will repeat it once more in Berlin.

- Bellingham free to play -

The winner of the clash in Berlin will face either England or Switzerland in Wednesday's semi-final in Dortmund.

England boss Gareth Southgate rounded on suggestions the Three Lions had been handed an easier path to the final as "entitlement" from the media in his homeland.

Despite reaching the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive major tournament under Southgate, England have not lived up to their hype as one of the favourites for the competition.

They needed a moment of Jude Bellingham brilliance in the dying seconds to sneak past Slovakia after extra-time in the last 16 and face a step up in class against the Swiss in Dusseldorf.

Bellingham has been cleared to play after the Real Madrid midfielder received just a 30,000 euro ($32,477) fine and one-match suspended ban for mimicking a crotch grab after scoring against Slovakia.

Southgate is reportedly set to shake up his formation to improve England's fortunes by switching to a back three.

Switzerland dumped out holders Italy 2-0 in the previous round and also held Germany 1-1 in the group stages.

Spain will face France in Tuesday's semi-final in Munich after Mikel Merino's header helped them oust hosts Germany 2-1 in extra-time.

France beat Portugal on penalties after a 0-0 draw that could bring the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious international career.