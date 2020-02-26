Turkey takes all precautions against corona-virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey has taken all kinds of measures against the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, including disinfection of all customs gates, in collaboration with the Health and Interior ministries, said the country's trade minister on Wednesday

After meeting with the ambassadors of EU countries in the capital Ankara, Ruhsar Pekcan answered the questions of reporters regarding the measures at the customs against the spread of coronavirus.

Responding to a question on entrances from Nakhchivan through Dilucu customs gate, she said by no means entry to Turkey is allowed.

"All necessary precautions have been taken and custom teams have been equipped with clothes and masks," she added.

Iran's neighbors, including Turkey, have closed their borders to the country amid mounting concerns over the spread of the virus.

Iran has reported the highest number of fatalities from the virus outside China, more than South Korea, Japan and other countries with a higher number of confirmed cases.

Four more people in Iran have died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the country to 19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 139, with the cities of Qom and Gilan most affected by the coronavirus. The virus has claimed nearly 2,800 lives around the world with more than 2,700 in China alone.