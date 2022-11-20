Turkey Targeting YPG in Northern Syria, Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Turkey is conducting an air operation against YPG, the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), both of which are designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations, Turkish news agency Anadolu reports.

The air operation against PKK/YPG terrorist targets is being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq, Anadolu reported overnight, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the SDF.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.

On Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.