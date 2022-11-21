UrduPoint.com

Turkey Targets Kobani In Northern Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Turkey Targets Kobani in Northern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Turkey has once again carried out an air attack against the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish Firat news Agency (ANF) reports.

Turkish airstrikes targeted western parts of Kobani late on Sunday night, ANF said.

Farhad Shami, the head of the SDF media center said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani. Anadolu reported citing Turkey's defense ministry that an air operation against YPG, the military wing of the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), was being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) Kurdistan said on Sunday that the Turkish air force had conducted over 25 attacks on the positions of Kurdish armed groups in Iraqi Kurdistan and in northern Syria, eliminating 32 YPG militants.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that Turkey's most recent air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq destroyed PKK militant bases. According to Turkey's Defense Ministry, the air operation targeting YPG was carried out in accordance with the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the deadly terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul last Sunday came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.

