Turkey Tells France to Punish Paris Consulate Bombers

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded on Friday that France bring to justice those responsible for the bombing of Turkey's consulate general in Paris

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded on Friday that France bring to justice those responsible for the bombing of Turkey's consulate general in Paris.

"We expect France to take concrete steps so that the perpetrators of that attack be held accountable. They must be punished," he said.

Cavusoglu said that the top French diplomat in Turkey had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish consulate was reportedly attacked with improvised explosive devices in the small hours of Friday. The blast damaged the walls and shattered windows. No one was arrested.

Turkish media suggested that the attack was in support of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group at war with Turkey. Ankara launched a cross-border operation in northern Iraq last month against the Kurdish insurgency.