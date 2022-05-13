UrduPoint.com

Turkey Tells France To Punish Paris Consulate Bombers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Turkey Tells France to Punish Paris Consulate Bombers

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded on Friday that France bring to justice those responsible for the bombing of Turkey's consulate general in Paris

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded on Friday that France bring to justice those responsible for the bombing of Turkey's consulate general in Paris.

"We expect France to take concrete steps so that the perpetrators of that attack be held accountable. They must be punished," he said.

Cavusoglu said that the top French diplomat in Turkey had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish consulate was reportedly attacked with improvised explosive devices in the small hours of Friday. The blast damaged the walls and shattered windows. No one was arrested.

Turkish media suggested that the attack was in support of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group at war with Turkey. Ankara launched a cross-border operation in northern Iraq last month against the Kurdish insurgency.

Related Topics

Attack Turkey Iraq France Paris Ankara Media Top

Recent Stories

DD Food to probe hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour o ..

DD Food to probe hoarding of 5196 sacks of flour of Govt quota

52 seconds ago
 Interior Ministers of Baltic States, Poland Urge E ..

Interior Ministers of Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Fund Demining Activities ..

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 588 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 588 points to close at 43,486 points 13 May 2022

4 minutes ago
 ANF recovers drugs

ANF recovers drugs

4 minutes ago
 Pope Francis to Visit Canada From July 24-30 - Hol ..

Pope Francis to Visit Canada From July 24-30 - Holy See

4 minutes ago
 City to get drug addicts' rehabilitation hospital ..

City to get drug addicts' rehabilitation hospital soon: Mayor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.