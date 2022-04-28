Turkey Tells Greece to Stop Provocative Acts in Aegean Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Turkish Foreign Ministry warned Greece on Thursday to put an end to "provocative actions" after the two fellow NATO members traded accusations of airspace violations.

Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said earlier in the day that Turkish air patrols over the Greek territory in the Aegean Sea were an unacceptable violation of the nation's sovereignty.

Tanju Bilgic, the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said that Turkish fighters had been scrambled multiple times between Tuesday and Thursday to chase away Greek jets.

"It was Greece that began and escalated tensions and any accusations of unprovoked behavior against our country are inconsistent with the recent positive agenda," Bilgic told reporters.

Turkey expects Greece to "stop its provocative actions and rhetoric and shows steadfast commitment to confidence-building measures," he said. Greece has suspended dialogue on the measures citing "unsuitable" climate.