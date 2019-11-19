Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems during talks with US President Donald Trump, held on November 13 in Washington

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to purchase Russia's S-400 missile systems during talks with US President Donald Trump, held on November 13 in Washington.

"We have told Trump that we will not take a single step back regarding the S-400. We have agreed with him to settle the matter. I have explained once again our approach to purchasing the S-400, and he acknowledges that we are right. I have pointed once again to the injustice regarding the F-35 problem. We are not clients but partners, and we have already paid $1.4 billion. If we do not reach agreement, we will start looking for alternatives in the medium-term perspective," Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address for the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapons system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. Washington has called on Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia and instead acquire US Patriot missile defense systems.

In July, the US suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. However, Turkey has refused to abandon the deal with Russia. Even after the delivery of the main batch of S-400 components was completed, the US has continued urging Ankara against putting the systems into operation.