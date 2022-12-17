Turkey Test-Fires Its First Supersonic Missile - Baykar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci has successfully test-fired the country's first supersonic missile, Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the board and the chief technology officer of the Turkish technology company Baykar, said.

"Bayraktar AKINCI fired Turkey's first supersonic missile TRG230IHA, developed by Roketsan. Bull's eye from 100km's (62 miles)," Selcuk Bayraktar said on Twitter on Friday.

In July, the Bayraktar Akinci attack drone successfully test-fired a new laser-guided missile. The LGK-82 missile was developed by Turkish national defense firm ASELSAN.