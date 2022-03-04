Turkey Testing TCG Anadolu Assault Landing Ship for Bayraktar TB3 Drones

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Turkey is holding safety testing of its largest military vessel, TCG Anadolu, which may be used for landing and take-off of Bayraktar TB3 combat drones, the department of Turkey's national defense said.

"Preparations are continuing for the commissioning of the country's largest military vessel ” the TCG Anadolu assault landing ship. Currently, technical safety tests of the TCG Anadolu are being conducted, with its construction already completed," the department said on Twitter.

Developed as a naval version of the Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3 is expected to make its maiden flight this year. Between 30 and 50 drones will be able to land and take off using the deck of Anadolu.